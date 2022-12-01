'Gaslighting' Is the Word of 2022 & Indian Women Can Relate to It! Here's Why

Merriam-Webster, the United States' oldest dictionary publisher, has chosen 'gaslighting' as its word of the year.

'Gaslighting', a word that finds its origins in Hamilton's Victorian-era play set in London, refers to the "psychological manipulation of a person usually over an extended period of time..."

Merriam-Webster says that searches for 'gaslighting' on its website spiked by 1,740 percent in 2022.