Tips To Manage Diabetes During Festive Season
Here are a few tips that diabetes patients can follow to keep their blood sugar levels in check during Diwali.
Diwali is one of the popular festivals in the country. It is a five-day festivity that will begin with Dhanteras and end with Bhai Dooj. People get a week to enjoy themselves with their friends and family. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on 22 October 2022 and Diwali will be celebrated on 24 October.
Festivities include preparations, decorations, lots of cooking, and shopping. People enjoy sweets, snacks, and various food items during parties and puja. Everyone gains a kilo or two after a week of celebration. But what about the diabetes patients who always have to keep their blood sugar levels in check? Don't worry, we are here with a few easy tips to follow that will help diabetes patients during the Diwali season.
Tips for Diabetics To Control Blood Sugar Levels
During the preparations and celebrations of Diwali, we often forget to eat our meals on time. We prioritise work over our health. But eating after a long gap can result in a spike in blood sugar levels. Thus, make sure to have 5 meals a day instead of 3 big meals.
Sweets are a constant among so many recipes and dishes on a table during a Diwali party. But make sure to include diabetic-friendly snacks for people who cannot eat sugar or normal sweets. These include olives, nuts, and fruits.
People who are cooking and trying new recipes during the Diwali festivities must use sugar alternatives instead of unhealthy refined sugar. You can use fruit extracts, organic honey, jaggery, and healthy alternatives available in the market.
Drinks are also a constant in a Diwali party and the games would be no fun without drinks. Firstly, it is best to avoid the alcoholic menu on Diwali. Second, replace cold drinks and soft drinks with water, lime juice, and coconut water.
Do not forget your dietary restraints during the festival. White rice does no harm to diabetes patients if consumed moderately. But try to avoid white rice or recipes using white rice since they have a high glycemic index and can cause a spike in blood sugar levels.
Even if you consume alcohol during Diwali, do not indulge in the over-consumption of alcohol since it has high sugar and can cause harm to diabetic patients.
