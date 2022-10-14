5 Sugar-Free Diwali Desserts for Diabetic Patients

Diwali is one of the most fun festivals among so many festivals in the Hindu religion. Diwali, also known as Deepavali is one of the favorite festivals due to the fun children have bursting crackers, decorating their houses, and spending time with their families. Food is one major part of the Indian festival and Diwali parties are filled with yummy sweets and snacks.

People often gain weight after the Diwali festivities since they indulge so much in enjoying the food and sweets. There are various sweets prepared at home but diabetic patients often struggle to maintain their blood sugar levels. Thus we are here with 5 sugar-free dessert recipes that you can enjoy guilt-free.