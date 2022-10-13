Bhai Dooj 2022: Date, Time, Shubh Puja Muhurat, Significance, and Details Here

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhaubeej, is observed to celebrate the pure bond between brothers and sisters. It is celebrated on the last day of the five-day light festival, Diwali. Bhai Dooj 2022 is all set to be observed on 27 October. People in India are extremely excited to celebrate the day because they get to spend time with their siblings. Brothers and sisters cherish their bond on Bhai Dooj. It is an auspicious day that is observed by the siblings.

As per the Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj is celebrated every year on the 2nd day of Shukla Paksha, in the month of Kartik. In India, this festival is also known as Bhai Tika, Bhaiya Dooj, Yam Dwitiya, Bharat Dwitiya, and Bhai Phota. Bhai Dooj 2022 will be celebrated on a grand scale on the scheduled date.