Diwali 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance
People celebrating Diwali 2022 can have a look at the Puja vidhi, timings and Muhhurat
Diwali is an auspicious festival for Hindus in India. This festival marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and hope over despair. Diwali also marks the death and destruction of various demons like Narkasur by Lord Krishna.
Rama had also returned on this day to Ayodhya after killing Ravan, and Lord Vamana defeated Bali the same day. People make preparation days before the actual day of celebration. People clean their houses, decorate their houses and offices, and light diyas all around.
Laxmi Puja is also one important aspect of Diwali or Deepavali. People worship Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesh on this day and pray for peace, wealth, and growth in life. Diwali starts on the day of Dhanteras and ends on Bhai Dooj. As per Drik Panchang, Diwali begins one day earlier on Govatsa Dwadashi. Let's know about the Puja vidhi, Muhurat, and the significance of Diwali 2022.
Diwali 2022: Date, Tithi & Shubh Muhurat
Diwali is celebrated on the darkest night of the year during the Hindu month of Kartik.
First day of Diwali (Dhanteras) - 22 October on the Dhantrayodashi which marks the beginning of Diwali festivities.
The second day of Diwali - 23 October on the Kali Chaudas, also known as Bhut Chaturdashi is observed in Gujarat during Chaturdashi Tithi.
The third day of Diwali (the actual day of Deepavali)- Amavasya Tithi. On this day, people will celebrate Diwali and perform Laxmi Puja besides lighting Diyas to mark the victory of light over darkness.
Pratipada Tithi will be in effect on the 5th day of Diwali and people will perform Govardhan puja, thus concluding the 5-day gala.
The shubh Muhurat for the Diwali Puja will be between 6:53 PM and 8:16 PM. However, the timings may vary according to the cities.
Diwali 2022: Puja Vidhi & Significance
On the occasion of Diwali, people worship Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha and seek their blessings. People make various sweets like Modak, Halwa, Puri, kheer, etc, and offer them as Prasad. After the puja, people light candles and diyas around the house to keep the evil spirits away since as per the Hindu religion, lighting Diyas wards off evil spirits.
