Diwali 2022: 5 Non-Alcoholic Drinks for Diwali Party
Here are a dew drink recipes which are guilt-free, non-alcoholic, and healthier.
Diwali will be celebrated on 24 October this year. Diwali preparations have already begun with people cleaning their homes and installing lights and decorations.
Diwali parties at offices and homes are filled with games, fun, food, and drinks. But some people do not consume alcoholic drinks due to religious purposes around Diwali or as per their preferences. So, we are here with 5 recipes for non-alcoholic drinks that you can enjoy at these parties. They are healthier, tastier, and also refreshing.
1. Orange Mocktail
Ingredients:
Lemon juice
Apple cider vinegar
Ginger ale
Mint
Orange juice
Firstly, add orange juice, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, and simple syrup (optional) into the cocktail shaker.
Then you can clap the mint in your hands, this helps release the scent into the mocktail.
Now you can add some ice cubes to the shaker and shake the entire mixture until it is combined.
Slowly pour the mixture into an ice-filled glass and top it with ginger ale to make it tastier.
Garnish the drink with orange slices and mint to make it look tempting.
2. Thandai
Ingredients:
Full-Fat milk
Sugar
Almonds
Cashew nuts
Pistachios
Black peppercorns
Melon seeds
Fennel seeds
Cinnamon
Poppy Seeds
Cardamoms
Dry rose petals
Saffron
Firstly, mix saffron in a tablespoon of warm milk and keep it aside.
Then boil full cream milk in a non-stick pan (decide the quantity as per your preference). Store it in the refrigerator until cools down.
Then soak almonds, cashew nuts, pistachios, black peppercorns, melon seeds, fennel seeds, cinnamon, poppy seeds, and cardamoms in a bowl of water for 2-3 hours, and do not throw the leftover water.
Now grind the soaked mixture with some water until it mixes well. Then add the cold milk and the saffron mix and mix it well.
You can serve the chilled thandai after garnishing it with chopped pistachios and dry rose petals.
3. Apple Mocktail
Ingredients:
Apple cider
Fresh ginger
Ginger ale or ginger beer
Ice
Cinnamon sticks
Apples for garnish and eating
You can use a muddler to press the fresh ginger into the bottom of a large shaker or jar until the ginger releases its fragrance.
Then add the cider to the jar and shake it well.
Then add some ice cubes to the Ball Flute Jars with about 6 ounces of cider in each jar and top each with 2 ounces of ginger beer.
Your drink is ready. Garnish the drink with fresh apple slices and a cinnamon stick and serve it chilled immediately.
4. Cucumber Mint Mocktail
Ingredients:
Sliced cucumber
Mint leaves
Powdered Sugar
Soda
Fresh Squeezed lemon
Ice
Mix the cucumber, mint, lemon juice, and sweetener and blend them using a stick or an immersion blender.
Now add ice cubes to the glass until it's half full. Now pour over the cucumber mix.
Fill the glass to the top with soda water and swirl to combine using a cocktail mixer.
Now you are ready to serve the drink. Garnish the drink with a lemon slice.
5. Blue Lagoon Mocktail
Ingredients:
Lemon slices
Lemon juice
Powdered sugar
Readymade curacao syrup
Ice cubes
Chilled soda
This is one of the easiest drinks to prepare. Even if you have a busy schedule, this drink is your chance to get it all ready and impress the guests.
Mix 2 lemon slices, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, two spoons of crushed sugar, a spoon of curacao syrup, chilled soda, and 6 ice cubes in a tall glass.
Mix all the ingredients with a stirrer and serve the drink immediately.
