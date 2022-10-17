Diwali 2022: 5 Non-Alcoholic Drinks for Diwali Party

Diwali will be celebrated on 24 October this year. Diwali preparations have already begun with people cleaning their homes and installing lights and decorations.

Diwali parties at offices and homes are filled with games, fun, food, and drinks. But some people do not consume alcoholic drinks due to religious purposes around Diwali or as per their preferences. So, we are here with 5 recipes for non-alcoholic drinks that you can enjoy at these parties. They are healthier, tastier, and also refreshing.