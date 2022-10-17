ADVERTISEMENT

Diwali 2022: 5 Non-Alcoholic Drinks for Diwali Party

Here are a dew drink recipes which are guilt-free, non-alcoholic, and healthier.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Fit
3 min read
i

Diwali will be celebrated on 24 October this year. Diwali preparations have already begun with people cleaning their homes and installing lights and decorations.

Diwali parties at offices and homes are filled with games, fun, food, and drinks. But some people do not consume alcoholic drinks due to religious purposes around Diwali or as per their preferences. So, we are here with 5 recipes for non-alcoholic drinks that you can enjoy at these parties. They are healthier, tastier, and also refreshing.

1. Orange Mocktail 

Ingredients:

  • Lemon juice

  • Apple cider vinegar

  • Ginger ale

  • Mint

  • Orange juice

  1. Firstly, add orange juice, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, and simple syrup (optional) into the cocktail shaker.

  2. Then you can clap the mint in your hands, this helps release the scent into the mocktail.

  3. Now you can add some ice cubes to the shaker and shake the entire mixture until it is combined.

  4. Slowly pour the mixture into an ice-filled glass and top it with ginger ale to make it tastier.

  5. Garnish the drink with orange slices and mint to make it look tempting.

2. Thandai 

Ingredients:

  • Full-Fat milk

  • Sugar

  • Almonds

  • Cashew nuts

  • Pistachios

  • Black peppercorns

  • Melon seeds

  • Fennel seeds

  • Cinnamon

  • Poppy Seeds

  • Cardamoms

  • Dry rose petals

  • Saffron

  1. Firstly, mix saffron in a tablespoon of warm milk and keep it aside.

  2. Then boil full cream milk in a non-stick pan (decide the quantity as per your preference). Store it in the refrigerator until cools down.

  3. Then soak almonds, cashew nuts, pistachios, black peppercorns, melon seeds, fennel seeds, cinnamon, poppy seeds, and cardamoms in a bowl of water for 2-3 hours, and do not throw the leftover water.

  4. Now grind the soaked mixture with some water until it mixes well. Then add the cold milk and the saffron mix and mix it well.

  5. You can serve the chilled thandai after garnishing it with chopped pistachios and dry rose petals.

3. Apple Mocktail

Ingredients:

  • Apple cider

  • Fresh ginger

  • Ginger ale or ginger beer

  • Ice

  • Cinnamon sticks

  • Apples for garnish and eating

  1. You can use a muddler to press the fresh ginger into the bottom of a large shaker or jar until the ginger releases its fragrance.

  2. Then add the cider to the jar and shake it well.

  3. Then add some ice cubes to the Ball Flute Jars with about 6 ounces of cider in each jar and top each with 2 ounces of ginger beer. 

  4. Your drink is ready. Garnish the drink with fresh apple slices and a cinnamon stick and serve it chilled immediately.

4. Cucumber Mint Mocktail 

Ingredients:

  • Sliced cucumber

  • Mint leaves

  • Powdered Sugar

  • Soda

  • Fresh Squeezed lemon

  • Ice

  1. Mix the cucumber, mint, lemon juice, and sweetener and blend them using a stick or an immersion blender.

  2. Now add ice cubes to the glass until it's half full. Now pour over the cucumber mix.

  3. Fill the glass to the top with soda water and swirl to combine using a cocktail mixer.

  4. Now you are ready to serve the drink. Garnish the drink with a lemon slice.

5. Blue Lagoon Mocktail

Ingredients:

  • Lemon slices

  • Lemon juice

  • Powdered sugar

  • Readymade curacao syrup

  • Ice cubes

  • Chilled soda

  1. This is one of the easiest drinks to prepare. Even if you have a busy schedule, this drink is your chance to get it all ready and impress the guests.

  2. Mix 2 lemon slices, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, two spoons of crushed sugar, a spoon of curacao syrup, chilled soda, and 6 ice cubes in a tall glass.

  3. Mix all the ingredients with a stirrer and serve the drink immediately.

Topics:  Diwali Recipes   Diwali 2022 

