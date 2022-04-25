Sexolve 301: 'My Wife Is A Man Beater'

RainbowMan,

Listen, I don't know if you will believe me or even entertain this thought because all you feminists are just saying one thing all the time… but, you don't see the pain of men.

I am ashamed of your kind of people who just claim about being a supporter of equality but stand only for feminism.

I don't understand your kind of people. Because of people like you no one believes my story, because of people like you no one listens to my story with a straight face.

I get bullied if I tell people that I get beaten by my wife, who is 2 years elder than me. She beats me up to a pulp.

Even during sex, she ties me up and hits me really hard. She does things to my penis without my consent, I have bite marks all over my body. I feel ashamed to tell this to you, but I am not a strong person and my wife is a nymphomaniac.