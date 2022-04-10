Sexolve 300: 'My Husband Is a Sex Worker'

Every love deserves a dose of openness and honesty, and when that is not given, it is okay to ask. Sit down one day, and ask him. Dont keep the tone as accusatory, but that of a

discussion. Ask him why he didn't tell you. Tell him that he would need to be honest with you about what he is doing, because you would not like to be in the dark.

One cant predict what your husbands reaction to this will be, but it is good to keep yourself prepared.

There are times when people who are confronted with the truth that they have been hiding from us, turn violent. It is also common that they gaslight us. Let me share a personal example with you,

More than a decade ago, I saw photos of chats of my then boyfriend with a guy he was calling over for a booty call. I got sent this screenshot and I quickly confronted him.

He, instead of admitting his mistake, he started making me feel like I am a nasty person who doubts him. This process is called gaslighting.

Gaslighting is when someone makes you start doubting your own thoughts and kindness and makes you feel like the accused, where you are actually the victim.