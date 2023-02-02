Focus On Millets in Budget 2023: Five Fun Recipes Of the Superfood

There's no better time like now to welcome millets into your kitchen.

Not only has the United Nations General Assembly declared 2023 as the International Year Of Millets, even the Union Budget 2023 is pushing for India to be the global hub of millets.

Notably, India is already the country being the largest producer and second largest exporter of millets.

Often referred to as a superfood and ‘smart food’, millets are not only good for your health but for the planet too. A powerhouse of nutrients, millets can help lower cholesterol, blood sugar levels, and the risk of heart disease.