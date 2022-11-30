Let's Soup Up This Winter With These Mouth-Watering Recipes!

Also, it is easily the best way to score our nutrient quota easily. We all know that we need to have more of nutrient dense and fibre heavy foods - whole grains, veggies, and beans. And it is super easy to sneak them in via a soup.

Plus they are perfect for everyone, across geography and age groups, as they are light and easy to digest, help rehydrate us by replenishing the fluids we lose daily and fill us up on essential nutrients.

And contrary to popular thinking, soups actually travel well!