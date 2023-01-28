Food Allergy vs Intolerance: Why Knowing the Difference Is Key to Eating Right

There is today a lot of confusion about what foods to eat, and what to dump, thanks to the humongous amount misinformation floating around.

Food allergies and food intolerances are heavy words but are being thrown about as an excuse to stop eating foods arbitrarily and for putting a blanket ban on eating certain foods arbitrarily.

That is a wrong route to take.

Giving up a food completely should only be done if it is imperative (like in the case of an allergy) but things begin to go wrong when dumping certain foods (for example arbitrarily going gluten free) takes the shape of a faddist dieting ideology, and is done for erroneous reasons.

Unfortunately, somehow it has lately become hip to do exactly this.