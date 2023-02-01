Kerala Has Made 'Health Card' Mandatory For Those In Food Industry – Why?
The Health Department of Kerala has made health cards mandatory for anyone working in any food establishment.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Health Department of Kerala has made health cards mandatory, from 1 February, for anyone working in any food establishment in the state.
Who all need to get the health card? Why? Here's all you need to know.
Who all need to get the health card?
Anyone who works in the food industry, be it the people involved in cooking, packaging, distributing, or selling the food, must get a health card made.
What is the purpose of the health card?
The card will certify that you are not suffering from any contagious diseases or infections that might be spread through food.
5 Winter Foods for Diabetic Patients
How to get the health card made?
One can get the health card made by a registered medical practitioner near them after undergoing the prescribed medical tests.
Carbs-Rich Foods That are Healthy
What if someone doesn’t get the card made?
Authorities say that those who won’t get the health card made might face strict action. Additionally, those who try and get fake medical certificates made will also meet the same fate.
The particular food establishments will have to make sure that all their employees have valid health cards, according to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.
Health Minister Veena George was quoted by Matrubhoomi as saying,
“Food establishments with employees, who do not have health cards, will be forced to shut down.”
What is the validity of the health card?
The card will be valid for only a year.
What is the logic behind this?
The Kerala government is attempting to decrease the cases of suspected food poisoning that occur each year by mandating hygiene in the food business.
Earlier this month, a cook and restaurant owner were taken into police custody after a nurse had allegedly died due to food poisoning after eating food ordered from the said restaurant.
This is not the only alleged death to be reported in the state due to food poisoning. A 19-year-old Kasargod resident also allegedly succumbed to food poisoning in Kerala this year, India Times had reported.
Is there anything else the businesses are required to do?
Yes, if an outlet was given an improvement notice, all the employees working in hotels and restaurants need to go through food safety training within two weeks of the order being imposed. Apart from this, the establishment also needs to produce an affidavit within one month about the hygiene rating of the business.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit
Topics: Food Kerala Restaurants
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.