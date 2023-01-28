Budget 2023: It's High Time Public Health Spending is Made a Top Priority

Budgetary allocations for health have consistently fallen short of ensuring that the public expenditure target of 2.5 percent of the GDP by 2025 is reached.

In financial year 2020-21, for instance, India’s budgetary allocation was only 1.8 percent of the total GDP. Although an improvement over the previous few decades, it is still significantly short of the target of reaching 2.5 percent by 2025.

While allocations to the health sector increased marginally in 2022-23 (according to Demand for Grants 2022-23 Analysis), they remain far below the levels required to provide good quality and affordable universal health coverage.