Manoj Bajpayee Has Been Skipping Dinner For 14 Years: Is It Healthy?

Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently revealed that he hasn't had dinner for about 13-14 years, in response to a question on how he manages to stay fit.

The actor said that he had adopted this habit from his 'extremely fit' grandfather. Over the years, Bajpayee added that he has made some adjustments to his dietary routine, including 12-14 hour fasting, which means he doesn't have dinner altogether.

But is skipping dinner even healthy?