Nut Allergy: Common Signs and Symptoms

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 50 million Americans suffer from different types of allergies. Among those, food allergy is the most common one and is found in both adults and children. Food allergies do not go away in most cases, and last lifelong. However, it has been found that approximately 20% of children with allergies to peanuts and 14% of children with allergies to tree nuts eventually get rid of it.

There are different types of nuts including cashews, pecans, almonds, macadamia nuts, pistachios, walnuts, and Brazil nuts. People allergic to any of these types of nuts show specific signs and symptoms. Although peanuts are not considered nuts despite having the word nuts in their name, many people are allergic to them and show symptoms similar to nut allergies.