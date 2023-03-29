Calorie Deficit Not Helping You Lose Weight? Here's Why This Happens

There are many weight loss techniques for people to try out, and all of them assure to to reach your ideal benchmark. But not every technique works the same for each one of us.

It is important to follow a balanced died, based on scientific facts and not weight-loss fads. One can be on a calorie deficit diet for as long as possible, it may still not be enough to reach their goal weight.

What are the reasons behind it? We spoke to Kalpana Gupta, Clinical Nutritionist, Max Smart Hospital Saket, and Dr Arun Prasad, Senior Consultant, Bariatric and Robotic Surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, to understand better.