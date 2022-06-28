Cholesterol and Diet: Snacks for People With High Cholesterol

High cholesterol has become a common problem with eating habits and modern-day lifestyles. According to PubMed, high levels of cholesterol increase the chances of heart disease, the leading cause of death worldwide.

Our diet must consist of fiber and heart-healthy fats that can help maintain cholesterol levels. Few foods like vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, legumes, whole grains, and fish can help the body stay within a healthy range. But you should know that high fiber intake can reduce your cholesterol levels by up to 10% (US NIH).

The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends limiting the intake of saturated fats from foods like meat and dairy if you also suffer from high cholesterol problems.

Today we have a list of snacks you can enjoy in between meals that will be tasty yet healthy enough to maintain cholesterol levels.