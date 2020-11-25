These 'Four More Shots' Actors Skipped Meals To Fit Into Clothes

The web series Four More Shots Please!, starring Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulkarni and Bani is not just a show about female friendship. It also concentrates on several other issues like homosexuality, gender-based discrimination at workplace, the beauty standards upheld by society and many more. While the show was trolled on social media, it went and got nominated for an International Emmy Awards. Speaking to The Quint, Sayani said this was a slap on the face of all those people who said terrible things about the show.