Does Intermittent Fasting Damage Your Heart Health? Here's What Experts Say

However, over the years, the diet has also come under fire for its potential risks outweighing the potential benefits.

Adding to the list of cautionary studies, a paper published by the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology and Prevention found that people following an 8-hour time-restricted eating schedule faced a staggering 91 percent higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease compared to those consuming meals across 12-16 hours per day.

So, does this mean you shouldn't do intermittent fasting? Is there more to it? FIT speaks to experts to find out.