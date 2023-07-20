Ghee, Fish, Nuts: Add These 5 Foods To Make Your Diet Richer in Good Fats

My advice is to focus on consuming essential fatty acids (EFAs) as our body cannot make them indigenously. Like vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients, we must get them from the foods we eat.

Similar to all fats, EFAs also provide energy, make food palatable, and satiate hunger faster. Their calorific value is similar to other fats and oils but unlike some other fats, they actually help you become healthy!

They can help keep your heart safe, are good for diabetics, and have significant anti-inflammatory properties too.