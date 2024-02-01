Health Budget Highlights: New Vaccination App, Ayushman Bharat cover for ASHAs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, 1 February, while announcing the Interim Union Budget said that U-Win, a new app for managing immunisations will soon be rolled out across the country by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Sitharaman also said that the health cover under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be extended to all Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) Workers and Anganwadi workers and helpers as well.