Union Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Interim Budget in Parliament

Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, 1 February, the second day of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

This will be FM Sitharaman's sixth budget in a row – five annual budgets and one interim budget.

By reading out the Budget for FY 2024-25, Sitharaman will surpass the record of her predecessors such as Arun Jaitley, Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha, all of whom presented five Budgets in Parliament.

Watch the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Parliament LIVE: