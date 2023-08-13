When someone goes to a hospital and asks to avail benefits under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, they have to show their Aadhar card, which is used to check the patient's eligibility.

“AB-PMJAY identifies the beneficiary through Aadhaar identification wherein the beneficiary undergoes the process of mandatory Aadhaar based e-KYC. The details fetched from the Aadhaar database are matched with the source database and accordingly, the request for Ayushman card is approved or rejected based on the beneficiary details,” an unnamed official told news agency PTI.

According to the CAG audit, however, around 4,761 registrations were made against seven Aadhaar numbers in Tamil Nadu.

Further, the guidelines also state that State Health Authorities (SHA) send an SMS notification to the registered contact number to check for their eligibility.

The question then arises: