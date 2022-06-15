FAQ: SII to Launch India’s First Home-grown Cervical Cancer Vaccine
Serum Institute of India says it is ready to launch its cervical cancer vaccine soon. Here's what to know about it.
Indian Biotech company Serum Institute of India is all set to launch India's first home grown Human Papillomavirus (HPV) inoculation against cervical cancer.
SII has submitted data from the clinical trials of the vaccine to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and the Subject Expert Committee will be holding a meeting on 15 June to take a decision on it, reported Mint.
According to reports, an application has also been put forth to the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), who is likely to take the final decision on the HPV vaccine at a meeting to be held on June 29.
HPV is responsible for a wide variety of genital infections. It can also lead to cancer of the cervix, vulva, vagina, or penis, according to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.
What do we know about this cervical cancer vaccine (HPV vaccine)? Who is it meant for?
FIT answers your FAQs.
What do we know about SII cervical cancer vaccine?
Serum Institute's cervical cancer vaccine, CERVAVAC, is a quadrivalent HPV (qHPV) vaccine that includes L1 VLPs of serotypes 6,11,16,18 – which means it targets and protects against these 4 types of Human papillomavirus (HPV).
According to the company, their HPV vaccine is expected to give a coverage of approximately 90 percent against HPV prevalent in the developing world.
At what stage is the clinical trial of the vaccine?
According to reports, Serum Institute of India has completed phase 2/3 clinical trials of the vaccine, and the resulting data has been submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for market authorisation .
Is it the first cervical cancer vaccine in India?
It is not the first HPV vaccine to be available in India, but it is the first home -grown one to be produced here.
Currently, HPV vaccines are only available in private hospitals in India. The two HPV vaccines available in are Ceravix (produced by GSK pharmaceuticals) and Gardasil (MSD Pharmaceuticals), both of which cost up to Rs 4000 per dose.
Who needs the HPV vaccine?
The HPV vaccine is recommended by the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for all children aged 11 and 12.
On top of that, anyone up to the age of 26 can take them.
According to the US CDC, it is not recommended for everyone over the age of 26. It may be taken, however, upon consulting with your doctor.
When will SII's cervical cancer vaccine be available?
The vaccine is expected to hit the market by the end of 2022 if it is cleared by the DCGI, reported ANI.
(Written with inputs from Mint and ANI.)
