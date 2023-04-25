Heatwaves & Mental Health: Can High Temperatures Cause Anxiety?

While there’s no concrete answer for why our brain can go berserk during heatwaves, there are certain factors that do play a role.

For one, when the temperatures are unreasonably high, our hypothalamus (aka a part of our brain) tries to regulate our internal temperature. And this puts additional stress on our body.

Secondly, heat can interrupt your sleep. It can also disrupt the way your body reacts to medications such as antidepressants.