Hot Topic: Is It Time for India to Hire 'Heat Officers' to Deal With Heatwaves?

Any action to adapt to extreme temperatures needs to have this holistic and inclusive approach. Also, local solutions will matter more than a top-down led approach. Heat officers can lead these local adaptation strategies. Just like Freetown in Sierra Leone is working on the heat mapping strategy, or Monterrey in Mexico on increasing green public spaces and parks, especially in low-income neighbourhoods to mitigate the heat-island effect, Indian cities will need city-wise approaches, and cross-learning among the cities.

This will also require citizen participation, as they would need to be convinced of or nudged to make sustainable lifestyle choices such as using less water and driving less to help bring down air pollution levels, which are exacerbated by high temperatures.

India’s heatwave interventions are still new, and mostly restricted to managing the health impacts of extreme heat. The heatwave of 2022, and the predicted heatwave of 2023 mean that India needs to push its learning curve. Heatwaves are becoming a staple of Indian summers, and are bringing cities to a halt. Heat officers will have to draft heat action plans, that will require effective heat action plan coordination, scientific expertise, broad communication strategies, and community engagement. And when every city can have a traffic safety unit, a chief health officer, or an air quality team, it may be the appropriate time to have heat officers and heat plans in every city.

(Aakash Mehrotra is a novelist, blogger, and consultant in international development working in South Asia and Africa.)