Explained: Europe’s Hottest Week – The Link Between Heatwaves and Climate Change

Europe is seeing record-breaking heatwaves that has triggered several wildfires across France, Spain, and Portugal, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes.

"In France, one cannot rule out 50°C being reached in the coming decades. For France, Spain, and many other countries, the current historical record is within 5 degrees of 50°C, and we know such a jump is possible,” said Prof Robert Vautard, Institut Pierre-Simon Laplace, CNRS, Sorbonne Université.

Here is everything you need to know about these heatwaves, what is causing them, what are the impacts, and what does the future look like?