Coldwave & Heatwave Both Harmful: How To Protect Heart From Extreme Weathers

Did you know that heart attacks are more common in winters?

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, data from 27 countries showed that extreme weather of any kind – be it cold waves or heat waves – can cause heart problems.

Last week, at least 22 people died in a span of 24 hours, with nearly 100 deaths within a week, in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur due to cardiac diseases alone.

So, what can be done to protect our heart from during these extreme events? FIT reached out to senior cardiologists for answers.