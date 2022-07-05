5 Foods That Will Help You Gain Weight
These foods can provide the extra calories your body needs in order to gain weight.
While several people look for ways to lose weight, there are also those who find it challenging to gain weight or muscle. Yes, you may wonder why anyone would want to gain weight.
But it is no secret that people are also shamed for being too skinny. It is also believed that gaining weight is more difficult and time-consuming than losing weight.
In this article, we have compiled a list of five foods that can help you gain weight if you have made up your mind to bulk up. These are foods from different groups that can provide the extra calories your body needs in order to gain weight.
These foods are also packed with important vitamins and minerals to support your health.
Bananas
A banana is the favourite fruit of many. Mothers also feed bananas to their children.
Bananas are not only nutritious but also a great source of carbs and calories. According to US NIH, one medium-sized banana contains 105 calories, 1 gram of protein, 0.4 grams of fat, 27 grams of carbs, 3 grams of fiber, 20 percent of the daily required vitamin B6, and 13 percent of the daily required manganese.
Research also shows that green bananas are high in resistant starch, which passes through your digestive tract undigested and is known to improve your gut health.
You can enjoy banana as a snack, make it a part of your morning oatmeal or smoothie, or enjoy it with high-calorie ingredients like peanut butter or yogurt.
Avocados
Avocados have a good reputation for their health benefits and have a good nutrient profile as well. They are rich in healthy fats and calories, and that's what makes them a good option for gaining weight.
According to FoodData Central, half a medium-sized avocado (100 grams) contains 161 calories, 2 grams of protein, 15 grams of fat, 8.6 grams of carbs, 7 grams of fiber, 17.5 percent of the daily required vitamin K, and 21 percent of the daily required folate.
Avocados are rich in other micronutrients like potassium, vitamins K, vitamin C, B5 (pantothenic acid), and B6 (pyridoxine). Moreover, avocados are versatile and can be used in several ways. You can add them to your soups, salads, or spread on a bread alongside some eggs.
Dried Fruits
Dried fruits are fruits with nearly no water content since all of it has been removed through various drying methods. The drying method leaves behind an energy-giving, nutrient-dense, and small-sized snack. As compared to fresh fruit, dried fruit has an equal amount of micronutrients and can be stored for a longer period of time.
According to PubMed, since dried fruits are dense in energy, they’re excellent foods that can help people gain weight. However, they’re high in natural sugars, so combine them with a source of healthy fat or protein to minimise the negative effects on your blood sugar.
Dried fruits that can help you gain weight include dried figs, raisins, dried apricots, prunes, and dates.
Milk
For decades, milk has been consumed to gain weight and build muscles. It is also a good source of proteins, calcium, carbs, and fats. It also contains vitamins and minerals.
Milk is an excellent source of protein containing both casein and whey proteins, thus making muscle building easier when combined with weightlifting. Moreover, research has shown that milk, or whey and casein together, can lead to greater mass gain than other protein sources.
You can try drinking one or two glasses of whole milk as a snack, before and after a workout. Delicious milk smoothies are also a great way to incorporate milk into your diet.
Rice
Rice is a convenient, low-carb source to gain weight. One cup of cooked white rice provides 204 calories, 44 grams of carbs, and fat. Rice is also high in calories, which means one can obtain a high amount of carbs and calories from a single serving, thus helping you eat more food if you have a poor appetite.
There are different ways to enjoy rice for lunch, dinner, or even as snacks. You can eat it with curries, stir-fried veggies, red meat, and chicken which are also great for gaining weight.
