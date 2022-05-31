World Milk Day 2022: Benefits of Milk for the Skin

World Milk Day is celebrated on 31 May every year. The main aim to celebrate this day is to raise awareness about the milk industry and the various benefits of milk.

The day comes with an opportunity to focus attention on milk and to publicise the activities of milk industry. Various countries choose the same day to celebrate World Milk Day.

In this article, we will help you know more about milk and how it can be beneficial for your skin. So, make up your mind if you want to make milk a part of your daily skincare routine.