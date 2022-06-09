How To Make Oat Milk, and Its Benefits
Follow the steps to prepare oat milk at home and enjoy its benefits.
Oat milk is extremely nutritious and not even that difficult to prepare it at home. The option of preparing it at home is more affordable than buying the expensive packages from the market.
Oat milk is a rich source of vitamins and minerals like calcium, and manufacturers often fortify it with vitamin B12. It is lactose-free and that is why it is suitable for people who are lactose intolerant.
In this article, we will discuss the method for making oat milk, and the benefits of drinking oat milk or replacing it with normal cow milk.
How To Make Oat Milk?
Blend one cup or about 80 grams of rolled or steel-cut oats with three cups or 720 mL of cold water for about 30 seconds.
Cover a wide-mouthed jar or bottle with a cheesecloth. Pour the prepared mixture over the cheesecloth to separate the milk from the oats.
Remove the cloth from the jar in the form of a sac and gently squeeze the remaining liquid into the jar.
To make the milk tastier, you can add a pinch of salt, a little vanilla or cinnamon extract, a few dates, maple syrup, or honey before blending.
You can store the oat milk in a refrigerator for up to five days.
Use cold water and avoid squeezing to prevent a slimy product. Don’t soak your oats beforehand, and don’t blend them for more than 30 seconds.
Health Benefits of Oat Milk
Oat milk is gluten and lactose-free. Let's understand how is it beneficial for our health and why we should drink oat milk instead of cow milk.
Dairy-Free
Oat milk is a good replacement for people with certain dietary restrictions. Since oat milk is prepared from oats and water, it’s vegan and free of nuts, soy, or lactose.
It is better to prepare oat milk at home since oats, in spite of being naturally gluten-free, can be processed in factories as gluten-containing grains that can contaminate them.
According to PubMed, you should check the label to make sure your chosen product is gluten-free and made with certified gluten-free oats.
Rich in Vitamin B12
Oat milk is often rich in B vitamins like riboflavin (B2) and vitamins B12 which have proved to be essential for optimal health and have been linked to numerous benefits.
According to US NIH, vitamin B12 in oat milk helps alleviate stress, prevent oxidative damage, and promotes healthy hair, nails, and skin. A lack of vitamin B12 can cause weak nails, hair, and poor skin.
Helps Reduce LDL
Oat milk is rich in beta-glucan which is a type of soluble fiber that has proven to be beneficial for the heart.
According to Healthline, beta-glucan is a type of fiber that forms a gel-like substance within your gut and binds to cholesterol, thus reducing its absorption into the body. It also helps lower blood cholesterol levels, especially levels of LDL, known as bad cholesterol. LDL has been linked with heart diseases.
Regular consumption of oat milk can reduce total and LDL cholesterol by three percent and five percent, respectively. Apolipoprotein B is the main protein found in LDL cholesterol and oat milk can help reduce its levels as well.
Helps Improve Bone Health
Oat milk is rich in calcium and vitamin D, which are nutrients important for healthy bones. Calcium is important for the formation of strong and healthy bones. A lack of calcium in your diet can make your bones brittle, resulting in fracture or breakage.
Adequate levels of vitamin D are equally important since it helps in the absorption of calcium from the digestive tract. A lack of vitamin D can prevent your body from getting enough calcium, and thereby weaken your bones.
As mentioned before, oat milk contains vitamin B12 and it has been linked to healthy bones and a lower risk of osteoporosis.
According to FoodData Central, one cup of oat milk provides 20 percent of the daily required intake of vitamin D and 50 percent of the required intake of vitamin B12.
