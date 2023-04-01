18 Pharma Companies Lose Licenses: Why It Won't Change Much For Drug Regulation

Because one action is dependent on the previous action, only once we have answers to these questions can we know how to proceed.

Loopholes built into the system

In India, since there is no public database for this kind of information - Which company was inspected at what time, for what reason, what action was taken - it becomes easy for them to slip under the radar, and there's no way of tracking them in the future.

For instance, if a company is denied a manufacturing licence by the drug regulator in one state, they go and apply for a licence in another state, especially, where there is laxity in regulatory standards, and there is no coordination between these state drug regulators to get past records on companies.

It is even difficult for state drug regulators to take action against manufacturers operating outside their states because of the non-cooperation in sharing manufacturer’s details by the regulator of the manufacturing state.

This issue has been raised time and time again in drugs consultative committee meetings.