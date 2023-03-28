18 Pharma Companies To Lose Licenses Over Poor Quality Of Medicines: Report
Inspections were reportedly held at 76 companies, across 20 states.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The licenses of at least 18 pharmaceutical companies are to be cancelled on Tuesday, 28 March, over poor quality of medicines, following an inspection by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), sources told news agency ANI.
Inspections were held at 76 companies, across 20 states.
A majority of these companies are reportedly based out of Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit
Topics: DCGI pharma company
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.