‘Sub-standard, Unsafe’: WHO Issues Alert on 2 Indian Cough Syrups in Uzbekistan

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised against using the two cough syrups — e AMBRONOL syrup and DOK-1 Max syrup — that were linked to the deaths of over 18 children in Uzbekistan in December 2022.

In their alert issued on 11 January, WHO called both these made-in-India products 'sub-standard medical products', that are 'unsafe.'

What makes these products so dangerous?