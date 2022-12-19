ADVERTISEMENT

WHO Vs Indian Govt Over Gambia Cough Syrup Deaths: Who Said What?

The WHO stands by its claim that the cough syrups had excess levels of ethylene and diethylene glycol in them.

Garima Sadhwani
Published
What We Know
2 min read
i

The World Health Organization has said that it stands by the actions against Maiden Pharmaceuticals that it issued in October this year.

This comes after the Indian government on 13 December noted that when the cough syrups, which reportedly led to the death of 69 children in The Gambia, were tested back home in India, they “complied with specifications.”

What’s exactly happening? Read on to find out.

Podcast | Gambia Cough Syrup Deaths: How Safe Are Made-In-India Drugs?

What India said: India’s Drug Controller General Dr VG Somani stated that the cough syrups, manufactured by the Haryana-based company, weren’t found to be contaminated when tested at an Indian government laboratory. 

In a letter to the WHO, he wrote,

“As per the test reports received from [the] government laboratory, all the control samples of the four products have been found to be complying with specifications.”

Dr Somani added that WHO’s claims had damaged Maiden Pharmaceutical’s reputation. He also noted that the expert panel examining the results had requested the WHO for “specific information (on) further details essential to establish the causality.”

WHO stands by its action: the WHO told BBC, “WHO's mandate is to issue global alerts about potential risks. WHO stands by the action taken. (The) contaminated syrups are dangerous and should not be in any medicine, ever.”

Cough Syrup Deaths: Govt Notice Raises Questions On Quality Check, Expiry Dates

What happened earlier: After the death of over 60 children in The Gambia was linked to cough syrups manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals, the WHO, in October this year, issued a warning alert against four of the company’s syrups and their sale. Acute kidney injuries were detected in children, especially those below five years of age.

The Big 4: The WHO had claimed that “unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol,” both fatal contaminants, were found in the four cough syrups – Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup.
Why WHO Has Warned About 4 Indian Cough Syrups After Death of 66 Kids in Gambia

