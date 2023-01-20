Five Batches of Maiden Pharma Cough Syrup Flagged as ‘Spurious’ by CDSCO

Breaking it down: The test reports, put out by the CDSCO in its list of drugs declared as 'spurious', 'adulterated,' released in December 2022, says the five samples failed assays (measuring presence of) of Diphenhydramine, Hydrochloride, Codeine, Phosphate, Sodium Citrate and Menthol in three of the samples; Assay of Codeine, Phosphate and Menthol in another sample; and an assay of Codeine, Phosphate, Sodium Citrate and Menthol in the last one.

This is not the first products manufactured by the company to fail drug safety tests. 21 batches of Albendazole tablets produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals also failed the quality test, according to a report by the Tribune.