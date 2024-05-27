Explained: How Much Do We Know About COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects?

Recent reports of adverse events from Covaxin and Covishield COVID-19 vaccines have once again thrown up questions about how safe the vaccines we took during the pandemic really are.

Can you still develop side effects from the vaccine?

What are the long-term effects of these COVID vaccines?

Can the COVID-19 vaccines lead to a heart attack or a stroke now?

...these are some questions floating around the internet, and the memes, misinformation, fearmongering posts and exaggerated reports by the media do not help.

What do we know about COVID-19 vaccine side effects? What does the science say?