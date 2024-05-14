Why AstraZeneca’s Withdrawal of COVID Vaccine Should Not Be Politicised

What do experts say?: We spoke to senior physician and vaccine expert, Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, who refuted the viral claim. He said, "Right now there is no demand for the vaccine. There is no recommendation for additional shot beyond third dose in most of the countries. And third, there is no public demand."

Dr Lahariya said that the withdrawal is related to the lesser demand of the vaccine rather than the side-effects.

He then explained that AstraZeneca's vaccine "are termed as first-generated vaccine.

Since then, the virus has evolved and the effectiveness of these vaccines have gone down with the emergence of new variants."