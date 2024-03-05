4 Years of Pandemic | ‘Have Not Felt Healthy Ever Since’: Long COVID Survivors

Karishma, a 32-year-old professional who works in the mental health sector, used to be a perfectly healthy cardio-loving, yoga-doing, gym-going person.

Used to be. She used to lead a full life and would look forward to doing new things each day.

That was before life dealt her the wrong deck of cards – after contracting COVID twice in 2021 and 2023, Karishma was diagnosed with long COVID, a condition that has turned her life upside down since.

From living independently in Mumbai, Karishma was forced to move back in with her parents because, she says, "I could not function on my own."

Karishma is not the only one to have had a debilitating experience with long COVID.