Cosmetic Surgery: Should Teenagers Get One? Doctors Don’t Think So

Whether doctors like it or not, they've seen a rise in the number of teenage patients coming in for cosmetic surgeries over the past few years.

Dr Chandni Jain Gupta, Departments of Dermatology, Venereology, and Cosmetology, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi, shares that a huge number of her patients are teenage girls who are in high school or just entering college. She says, “They opt for surgery to compete with their peer groups.”

She adds that a lot of parents have also started gifting cosmetic surgeries to their kids upon passing out from school.

Most of these teenagers either come in for lip augmentation (fillers for fatter lips), breast augmentation (bigger breasts), or breast reduction surgeries.