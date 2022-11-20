Leprosy Bacteria Triggers Liver Regeneration, Finds New Study: What We Know

Yes, but, the researchers still don't know the mechanism of how this happens, which means, they're no closer to attempting to recreate it in other animals.

Also, the bacteria in question here is one that causes severe disease in humans, which means we would have to be ultra careful to refine the process before it can be tested in a clinical setting.

The bottom line - The findings of this study could open new doors for the way liver damage is treated, especially in patients who need transplant, even if it is in the distant future.

(Written with inputs from BBC.)