ADVERTISEMENT

34 New Drugs Under Drug Prices Control Order: Which Medicines Does It Include?

34 new drugs in the National List of Essential Medicines have been brought under the Drug Prices Control Order.

Garima Sadhwani
Published
Fit
2 min read
34 New Drugs Under Drug Prices Control Order: Which Medicines Does It Include?
i

34 new drugs in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022 have been brought under the Drug Prices Control Order by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on Friday, 11 November, through a gazette notification.

The Union Health Ministry had released the revised NLEM in September 2022, when it had added 34 new drugs to the list, taking the total to 384 drugs. 

What does this mean? Here's all you need to know.

Also Read

Explained: Why Is the New Drugs Regulation Bill Being Criticised?

Explained: Why Is the New Drugs Regulation Bill Being Criticised?
ADVERTISEMENT

How are the ceiling prices fixed?

The Drug Prices Control Order fixes “ceiling prices” for drugs based on the average amount it costs to retailers. The average price for retailers with a market share of over a percent is taken into consideration, and a small margin is added for the retailers.

Also Read

4 Major Anti-Cancer Drugs, Several Vaccines & Antibiotics To Be More Affordable

4 Major Anti-Cancer Drugs, Several Vaccines & Antibiotics To Be More Affordable
ADVERTISEMENT

Prices for which drugs are being fixed?

The prices of 384 drugs, including 34 new ones, are being standardised, including:

  1. Teneligliptin (for diabetes)

  2. Insulin Glargine  (for diabetes)

  3.  Bendamustine Hydrochloride (for blood and lymph node cancers)

  4.  Irinotecan HCI Trihydrate (for colorectal and pancreatic cancers)

  5.  Lenalidomide (for cancer treatment)

  6.  Leuprolide acetate (for prostate cancer)

Also Read

Elon Musk Uses Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss: How Safe Is It? Doctors Explain

Elon Musk Uses Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss: How Safe Is It? Doctors Explain
ADVERTISEMENT

Has the price of only these 384 drugs been regulated?

The notification made it clear that medicines or drugs that are used for the same cause as those listed, and have similar salts or “analogues of an active ingredient” will be under the price cap too. This applies to vaccines too. 

The notification read, “Innovation in medicine must be encouraged. Formulations developed through incremental innovation or novel drug delivery systems like lipid/liposomal formulations etc. should be considered as included only if specified in the list against any medicine.”

Also Read

Antacid Ranitidine Dropped From Essential Medicines List: What Does It Mean?

Antacid Ranitidine Dropped From Essential Medicines List: What Does It Mean?
ADVERTISEMENT

Why are the drugs being brought under the price ceiling?

The NLEM regulates the prices of essential medicines every three years so that the medicines can be made affordable and easily available.

Also Read

Shall I Stop Using Ranitidine? FAQs About the Popular Antacid

Shall I Stop Using Ranitidine? FAQs About the Popular Antacid

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×