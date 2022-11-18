Govt, Bharat Biotech Deny ‘Shortcut’ in Covaxin Trials: What's the Controversy?

The allegations: Here's a quick run through of the STAT report. It said that Bharat Biotech:

Omitted data of some participants in the phase 1 trial when the study was published in a medical journal.

Changed protocol of the phase 2 trial testing without any scientific justification.

The Phase 3 trial was given the go-ahead before phase 2 was completed, and the data was collected.

It faced 'political pressure' to release the vaccines as quickly as possible, but that, according to a company insider, they 'didn't take any shortcuts'.

How do they know all this?

The report says they had access to internal documents from the company, and they also quote people in the company, including Krishna Mohan, one of Bharat Biotech's directors.

The report also cites protocol documents, and minutes of meetings held by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization's (CDSCO) Subject Expert Committee that approved these vaccines.

What is Bharat Biotech saying?

In a statement released on 17 November, the company denied 'external pressure', and called the media reports 'incorrect and erroneous'.

However, they also accepted that the phase 3 trial was not conducted based on phase 2 trial data, rather data from phase 1 and animal studies.