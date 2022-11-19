Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up About Vertigo: What Is It? What Are the Symptoms?

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, whose film An Action Hero is set to hit the screens, opened up about battling vertigo and how his condition makes him anxious about shooting certain sequences.

"I had vertigo six years back, and my forthcoming film demanded me to jump from high-rise buildings. Though there are harness cables for protection, you still feel anything can happen as you fall down at a great speed. It's a little nerve-wracking," he said, speaking at Aaj Tak's media conclave.