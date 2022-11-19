Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up About Vertigo: What Is It? What Are the Symptoms?
"I had vertigo six years back and my forthcoming film demanded me to jump from high-rise buildings," Khurrana said.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, whose film An Action Hero is set to hit the screens, opened up about battling vertigo and how his condition makes him anxious about shooting certain sequences.
"I had vertigo six years back, and my forthcoming film demanded me to jump from high-rise buildings. Though there are harness cables for protection, you still feel anything can happen as you fall down at a great speed. It's a little nerve-wracking," he said, speaking at Aaj Tak's media conclave.
"I think meditation helps a lot. If you are really calm inside, then this helps a lot. This is curable; it keeps on coming and going. Inner power is something that people should imply."Ayushmann Khurrana at Aaj Tak conclave
What exactly is vertigo? What are the symptoms? FIT spoke to experts to break it down.
What is vertigo?
“Vertigo is a condition in which the patient starts feeling dizzy as soon as he turns his head or neck or feels the movement of things around him. Sometimes, it happens even after getting up from a jerk or bending down,” says Dr Praveen Gupta, Director of Neurology at Fortis Hospital, Gurugram, told FIT.
Dr Shashank Vashisht, an ENT Specialist at Manipal Hospital, added: “Vertigo is a sensation in which a person feels the rotation of himself or the things around him. Vertigo is a symptom of disease, not a disease itself. "
What causes vertigo?
Experts say that the causes differ from person to person. In many, it may occur due to a reduced supply of blood in the body. Some other causes are:
BPPV or Benign Paroxysmal Positional vertigo is triggered by a change in the head's position. It can occur while sitting, standing or turning in bed.
Menier's disease is the buildup of fluid in the inner ear, which result in sudden episodes of vertigo lasting for a few hours.
Cholesteatoma caused due to recurring ear infections, which result in non-cancerous skin growth in the ears.
Stroke
Tumour
Stress
Low bp
Causes of vestibular migraine
Weakness
Drug side effects
What are the symptoms of vertigo?
Lack of balance while walking or standing
The feeling of fullness in the ears
Lightheadedness
Vomiting
Nausea
Dizziness
What are the types of vertigo?
According to PubMed Central, the different types of vertigo are:
Peripheral vertigo is a condition which generally occurs as a result of a disturbance in the internal organs of the ears or vestibular nerve, which control balance. It is one of the common types of vertigo.
Central vertigo is a type of condition connected with problems in the central nervous system. It is usually associated with a disturbance in the brain stem or the cerebellum.
What is the prescribed treatment?
According to doctors, the treatment is based on symptoms shown by the patient.
Treatment for symptoms like nausea and vomiting.
Antibiotics are prescribed to people who suffer because of an infection.
Doctors recommend exercises for people whose condition is triggered due to head movements.
Doctors prescribe antihistamines to reduce the symptoms of vertigo.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit
Topics: Ayushmann Khurrana Vertigo
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.