Cold Water Therapy Benefits: How to Start and How Long to Practice

Cold water therapy seems to be popular recently and people get curious about the practices when they see their favorite athletes, celebrities, influencers, and sports person performing it. It is because they believe and follow these celebrities blindly. But today we can confirm that cold water therapy can actually be beneficial.

Thus, we are here to talk about the therapy, what is it, its benefits and much more.

Cold water therapy is the practice of immersing yourself in water that’s around 59°F (15°C) that has proved to help manage several health conditions and stimulate health benefits. It’s also known as cold hydrotherapy.

The practice has been around for a couple of millennia but recent adaptations include ice baths, brisk daily showers, outdoor swims, and cold water immersion therapy sessions.