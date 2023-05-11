6 Health Benefits of Consuming Mangoes

Summer is here and so is the time of arrival for our favourite fruit- Mango, also known as the 'king of fruits'. The scientific name for mango is Mangifera indica and it's a drupe fruit with one single large seed.
Mango is native to India and Southeast Asia, and people have cultivated it for over 4,000 years. There are hundred types of mango, each variety with a different texture and taste, some even different in shape, size, and color.
Mango is not only tasty and pleasing to the taste buds but it also has various nutrients like protein, fats, fiber, vitamin C, E, A, K, potassium, magnesium, etc. Besides, the impressive nutritional value, mangoes much more to offer and here are the top 6 benefits of mangoes when consumed in moderation.
1. May Help Reduce the Risk of Diabetes
According to Healthline, there is no evidence that eating mangoes results in diabetes or can be the cause for that. There are studies which prove that consumption of fresh fruits can result in lesser risk of diabetes. Fresh mango is is sweeter as compared to other fresh fruits. It has over 22 grams per cup (165 grams).
There is not much research that has examined the specific relationship between fresh mango and diabetes. Research proves that consuming fruits and vegetables high in vitamin C and carotenoids help prevent the onset of diabetes.
Since mango is high in natural sugars, it has the potential to cause a spike in your blood sugar levels if eaten too much at one time.
Thus, it may still be best to consume a typical portion size of about 1 cup (165 grams) at a time and you can pair it with foods rich in protein and fiber.
2. Helps Boost Immunity
Mango is can help boost immunity fur to its nutrient content. One cup (165 grams) of mango provides 10% of your daily vitamin A, a nutrient which is healthy for your immune system. It also helps fight infections.
Moreover, 1 cup (165 grams) mango provides nearly 75% of your daily vitamin C that can help your body produce more disease-fighting white blood cells, help these cells work effectively, and improve your skin as well. Nutrients in mango that help boost immunity include copper, folate, vitamin E, vitamin Bs, etc.
3. Helps Keep the Heart Healthy
Mango is also rich in nutrients like potassium and magnesium that promote better blood flow, keeping the heart healthy. These nutrients help your blood vessels relax thus promoting lower blood pressure levels. Mango contains super antioxidant mangiferin that has proved to be great for the heart. They protect the heart cells against inflammation, oxidative stress, and cell death, helping lower your blood levels of cholesterol, triglycerides, and free fatty acids.
4. Helps Promote Digestion
Mango has proved to be great for digestion due to the presence of digestive enzymes called amylases that help break down large food molecules helping the body to absorb them easily.
Amylases helps break down complex carbs into sugars like glucose and maltose and they can only be found in ripe mangoes that are sweeter. Mango also contains plenty of water and dietary fiber that helps prevent constipation and diarrhea.
5. Promotes healthy Eyesight
Mango has proven to be effective for healthy eyes and we are sure very few of you might know about it. Mangoes contain two key nutrients called lutein and zeaxanthin. These are also concentrated in the retina of your eye which is called the macula.
Lutein and zeaxanthin act as a natural sunblock for the retina and helps absorb excess light thus protecting your eyes from harmful blue light. Mangoes are also a good source of vitamin A, which has proven to be great for eye health. Lack of vitamin A can cause dry eyes and nighttime blindness.
6. Prevent Certain Types of Cancer
Mango contains polyphenols which have anticancer properties and they also protect against the harmful process of oxidative stress, linked to many types of cancer.
They’ve also been found to destroy or inhibit the growth of various cancer cells that cause leukemia and cancer of the colon, lung, prostate, and breast. Mangiferin is also found in mangoes that have promising anticancer effects.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)