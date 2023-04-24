10 Best Immunity Boosting Foods and Drinks For Summers

Our Immune system plays an important role in keeping us fit and fighting off diseases and health conditions. It is important that we look after our immunity through natural foods and drinks inspite of relying on medicines and supplements. Strong immunity helps us protect our body from various harmful microorganisms like viruses, bacteria, etc.
When we say, immunity boosters, we mean the foods and drinks that help boost immunity and today, we take in consideration the foods that work best in summer since the heat can make the day very energy consuming and exhausting. Here are some foods and drinks you can inculcate in your diet to help boost your immunity this season.
1. Curd and yogurt are the best foods to be consumed in summer since they keep the body cool and are rich in probiotics that are extremely beneficial for our bodies in the summer. Probiotics have various benefits and are great immunity boosters. They boost immunity keeping the digestion, heart, and allergies in check. You can consume curd as a dessert with nuts and honey or eat it along with a meal.
2. Ginger is considered as a superfood and many people are under a misconception that ginger should be avoided in summer but the good news is that ginger is beneficial even in the winters and you don't need to skip the ginger tea. Ginger helps produce sweat and keep the body temperature in control. Just remember not to take more than 4 grams of ginger a day.
3. Papaya contains a special enzyme called papain that helps improve digestion thus keeping the digestive tract healthy. Summer can take a toll on our digestive system, papaya has a high amount of water and fiber content besides the enzymes that help break down the foods and protects the lining tissues in the digestive tract. Papaya is also rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant that builds immunity.
4. Almonds are filled with vitamin E which is also important for strengthening the immune system. Antioxidants present in almonds help fight infections and is key to a healthy immune system. Vitamin E needs fats to be absorbed by the body and almonds are filled with both vitamins and fats.
5 Summer Fruits to Keep You Cool
5. Cucumbers consist mostly of water and they are also rich in electrolytes that help prevent dehydration in hot weather or after a workout. There are people who cannot keep up with the daily required amount of water so these foods are best for them. You can drink cucumber juice or add cucumber and mint to water to make it more tempting .
6. Coconut Water without any sweetener is a great option for people who can't drink enough water and need to avoid the summer troubles. Coconut water is a rich source of natural electrolytes like Potassium that not only maintain pH balance of the body but also helps keep good digestion.
7. Khus drink is an ancient drink that is quite refreshing and tasty and can be your ultimate summer cooler. It is prepared from the khus or vetiver grass, whose roots are a rich source of antioxidants that can boost immunity by fighting free radicals in the body. It also has traces of zinc supports our natural defense system, helps in cell division and promotes healing.
8. Aam panna is one of the oldest and popular recipes of the summer. Summer is known for mangoes and we get the best mangoes in summer thus you can make use of the raw mangoes in making Aam panna that can provide you with several essential nutrients. This drink is prepared with raw mangoes, cumin seeds powder and black salt to beat depression, prevents dehydration and diarrhea caused in summer. It also helps increase the immunity or bacterial resistance of the body.
9. Bel sharbat is a fragrant drink that is prepared in summer and the fruit called bel or wood apple is a seasonal summer fruit grown all over India. It is a perfect fruit for you if when you need some extra dose of nutrient or hydration on a hot day. It is also rich in fiber, vitamin C, potassium, calcium, iron and other nutrients that keeps the stomach cooler and enhances the immunity by inhibiting the growth of bacteria and virus in the body.
10. Watermelon is also a fruit that's generally enjoyed in winter and it is rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C is beneficial for the immune system, helps heal wounds and is essential for the formation of new connective tissue. Vitamin C also promotes the formation of enzymes called collagen, the main component of wound healing.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)