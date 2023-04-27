5 Benefits of Consuming Walnuts Daily

We all have heard quite often that dry fruits are healthy and keep us fit. Walnuts are one of the foods that are quite popular for its benefits. The brain-shaped food item is great for snacking and is filled with healthy fats, fiber, vitamins and minerals.

Thus, we have got you more reasons in detail to consume walnuts and enjoy them without any guilt. According to MedicalNewsToday, eating 2 to 3 oz of walnuts daily is a part of healthful diet that can improve gut health and reduce the risk of heart disease. Know more benefits below.