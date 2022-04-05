BA.2 Omicron Sub-variant Is Now the Dominant Strain in the US: CDC

Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is now the dominant strain in the US, making up over 70 percent of the COVID cases in the country, said the Centre for Disease Control on Monday, 4 April.

According to the US CDC's latest report, the variant only made up about 57 percent of the COVID cases in the US in the previous week, reported Reuters.

BA.2, also known as the 'stealth variant' is known to be more transmissible than previous COVID variants, including the original Omicron strain (BA.1).

The variant now makes up about 86 percent of the world's COVID cases, according to data from the WHO.