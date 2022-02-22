7 Natural Remedies That Can Help Relieve Symptoms of Asthma
Simple breathing exercises and dietary changes like including omega-rich food can help manage asthma symptoms.
According to the 'Global Asthma Report,' 1.31 billion people (wherein 6 percent are children and 2 percent adults) suffer from asthma in India. Doctors diagnose severity of the condition depending on the frequency of the signs and symptoms and it can be mild to severe.
However, there might be instances when the medicines prescribed by a physician are not working and one might be thinking of other ways to reduce the symptoms of asthma. Don't worry, we are here to help.
We have brought you seven simple and easy natural remedies backed by science that can help you manage your symptoms better.
Dietary Changes
There is no special diet for asthma but you can make a few changes in your diet to ensure that the symptoms of asthma do reduce to some extent.
According to the doctors at Mayo Clinic, obesity can make symptoms of asthma get worse and therefore, it is better to maintain a healthy weight. Fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C, E, antioxidants and beta carotene can help prevent the damage caused by the free radicals, which results in swelling in lungs and inflammation.
Breathing Techniques
People with asthma may realise the importance of breathing exercises because many a times the medicines do not prove to be as effective as simple breathing exercises.
According to the European Respiratory Society, breathing can be an add-on technique and therapy besides the medicines for improving the conditions of asthma patients.
It not only improves breathing but also affects the quality of life of the people suffering from asthma.
Garlic
According to Pubmed, asthma is one of the most prevalent chronic conditions affecting the people worldwide. Garlic has anti-inflammatory and anti-asthmatic properties, which makes it a good natural remedy to manage the symptoms of asthma.
Ginger
Ginger is another herb that helps fight the symptoms of asthma and it is believed that the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties help reduce the levels of IgE in the blood and helps relaxing the bronchus and airpaths in asthma patients. According to Healthline, ginger can prevent airway inflammation and promote better lung functioning.
However, United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggests talking to your healthcare provider regarding the dose and use of ginger as a natural remedy as excess consumption can result in side-effects like GERD (gastro-oesophageal reflux disease), nausea, vomiting, etc.
Food Rich in Omega-3
Fish and flaxseeds are the common sources of omega-3 oils and there are various evidences and studies to prove the efficiency of omega-3 and their health benefits.
There is enough evidence to prove that omega-3 long chain fatty acids can help in the management of asthma and it also prevents the development of the condition in children.
Caffeine
According to Pubmed, caffeine acts as a mild bronchodilator and has pharmacological effects on the body that result in reducing the respiratory muscle fatigue. It is related to a chemical called theophylline which is used in treating asthma patients. Caffeine has the potential to be used as a treatment option for asthma.
It also improves the functioning of the lungs up to four hours after consumption.
Yoga
Around 300 million people around the world are affected by asthma and it can be managed well only if you prevent the attacks, take measures to manage the symptoms, and avoid triggers that result in asthma attacks.
According to the NIH, yoga can help alleviate the symptoms of asthma if it is practised gently and consistently. There is research to prove the minor benefits of yoga, its positive effect on the lung function, posture, and opening of the chest, which result in better breathing and relief in asthma symptoms.
